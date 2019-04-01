Prominent actors threaten boycott over fetal heartbeat bill

A group of prominent actors are threatening to boycott the state of Georgia should its governor sign a bill banning abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Led by actress Alyssa Milano, a group of about 50 celebrities signed an open letter Thursday addressed to Gov.

Brian Kemp (R) and Hon. David Ralston (R), the Georgia Speaker of the House, saying that they do not want H.B. 481 to become law.

Milano films her show “Insatiable” in Georgia.

“We’ve always found (Georgia) to be populated with friendly and caring people,” says the letter.

“We’ve found the hotels in which we stay and restaurants in which we dine while filming there to be comfortable and of a high quality. We’ve been glad to bring billions of dollars in revenue to support Georgia’s schools, parks, and communities.” Read more

