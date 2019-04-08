  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
References to Tangaroa in Wellington’s climate change plan irks councillors

Monday, April 8th, 2019

Tangaroa – the Māori god of the sea – may be little more than a mythological figure, but the mere mention of the divine being’s name in Wellington’s climate change plan has some city councillors spooked. Read more

