Climate activists demand Christchurch include cruise ship emissions in targets

Climate activists are urging the Christchurch City Council to count cruise ship emissions in the city’s climate targets so they are included in the emissions reduction plan.

Christchurch’s latest emissions report estimated cruise ships produced the equivalent of 2 percent of the city’s total gross emissions in the 2023 financial year.

Although they were calculated in the report, they were not included in the total gross emission or net emissions.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa spokesperson Michael Apathy addressed councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, calling for that to change. Read more

