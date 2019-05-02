  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Auckland businessman invests $450,000 in free lunches for Taita College students

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

Taita College students are being provided with free lunches as part of a programme that could one day be rolled out across New Zealand.

Libelle Group, Auckland-based school food and drink provider, is running a pilot programme providing sandwiches or a hot meal, fruit, muffin, yoghurt or milk at the Lower Hutt school. Continue reading

