Over 2,613 people in Canada euthanased in 10 months

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

Over one percent (2,613 people) of all deaths last year in Canada were the result of euthanasia, a new government report has revealed.

The Fourth Interim Report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada, released this month by Health Canada, showed that from January to October of 2018, a total of 2,613 people in Canada received “medical aid in dying,” amounting to 1.12% of all deaths. Read more

