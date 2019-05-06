  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Kindly Blenheim pastor gives burglar a lift home with the loot

Monday, May 6th, 2019

A burglar who stole dozens of tablets from a Marlborough primary school used a kind-hearted pastor as his getaway driver.

Jesse Aaron Harper, 34, had been at a church service before wandering through the adjoining Richmond View School grounds on the evening of March 10. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,