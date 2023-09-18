Pakistani pastor terminated for ‘fake’ shooting

The Presbyterian Church in Pakistan has terminated a pastor who shot at his hand to fake an assassination attempt on him over blasphemy allegations in Punjab province.

Pastor Eleazar Sidhu was suspended on Sept 13 after he “voluntarily confessed” to “colleagues and friends” that the injury was self-inflicted, said Reverend Pastor Altaf Khan, on behalf of the board of the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan.

Khan’s statement said Sidhu shot and wounded his right on Sept 3 at a village in Rehmat Town of Jaranwala, where Muslim mobs attacked 21 churches and 400 Christian houses on Aug 16 over blasphemy allegations.

Sidhu also “admitted to planning this whole act without any fear, duress or pressure,” the statement added.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.