Henderson parish to enlarge church to accommodate more parishioners.

While other churches are closing down and amalgamating, Holy Cross Parish in Henderson has embarked on a $4.1 million project to rebuild and expand its church to accommodate more parishioners.

The massive project started this year with the original Milan Mrkusich mosaic art depicting the Stations of the Cross being carefully extracted from the walls. The parish asked Studio of John the Baptist artist Michael Pervan to supervise the removal of the mosaics and to restore them. Continue reading in NZ Catholic

