Latter-Day Saints’ leader meets New Zealand’s PM

On her first day back at work after a triumphant trip to Paris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed President Russell M. Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Nelson told Ardern the church will make donations to leaders of the two mosques where a gunman killed 51 people in attacks on March 15 in Christchurch. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.