Dalai Lama speaks of pretty women and Europe for Europeans

Europe could become ‘Muslim or African’ if migrants are not returned to their home countries, the Dalai Lama warns.

The Dalai Lama (83), the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, has been living as a refugee in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959.

In a recent interview with the BBC, he opened up about his views on Africans and Muslims who have sought refuge in Europe.

While Europe is obliged to take in those who needed help, those people should ultimately be returned to their homelands, he asserted.

He went on to say: “European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training, and the aim is – return to their own land with certain skills.”

When the interviewer asked what should happen to the refugees who want to stay in their adopted countries, he said: “A limited number is OK. But the whole of Europe [will] eventually become Muslim country – impossible. Or African country, also impossible.”

“Europe is for Europeans.”

He believes the refugees are “better in their own land.”

He also told the BBC about his views on the qualities needed in any hypothetical female successor to his role.

He reiterated comments he first made in 2015, in which he stated if a woman were to become the next Dalai Lama, she would have to be “very attractive” or else she wouldn’t be much use to the cause.

He said if a woman were unattractive: “I think [people would] prefer not [to] see her, that face.”

The interviewer said his words could be seen as objectifying women and then asked whether the role should be about who a person is on the inside, the Dalai Lama said “Yes, I think both”.

Source

News category: World.