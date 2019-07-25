Boris Johnson, baptised Catholic

Questions about Boris Johnson, the new British prime minister’s Catholic baptism and whether he’s actually a Christian have been occupying the airwaves on the Spectator newspaper’s Holy Smoke podcast.

The podcast said as a baby Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was baptised into the Catholic faith of his mother, Charlotte Fawcett.

He was then confirmed an Anglican at Eton.

Although Britain has never had a Catholic Prime Minister, an ironic situation has arisen with Johnson’s occupation of 10 Downing Street, home to British prime ministers.

Although Downing Street never have had a Catholic incumbent, with Johnson it will be occupied by a former Catholic.

With former prime minister Tony Blair the situation is reverese: he is a future Catholic. Read more

