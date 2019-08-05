Pope to asked to intervene after Lord Sugar mocks relics

Pope Francis must speak out against British businessman and politician Lord Sugar after he indulged in “sacrilegious mockery of religious relics” to make a cheap political point aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Read more
Monday, August 5th, 2019
Tags: Irreverence, relics
