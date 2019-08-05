  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope to asked to intervene after Lord Sugar mocks relics

Monday, August 5th, 2019

Pope Francis must speak out against British businessman and politician Lord Sugar after he indulged in “sacrilegious mockery of religious relics” to make a cheap political point aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,