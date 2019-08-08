Hui considers structure for Katorika Maori Commission

The special hui at Whangarei Hato Werahiko Kawerio parish on June 8.was pivotal as part of a consultation process to establish and formalise the structure of a Katorika Māori Commission.

It was the first-ever in Auckland diocese that encompasses Tamaki ki Te Taitokerau and potentially Hauraki. Continue reading in NZ Catholic

