Māori landowners head to UN in bid to stop ETS changes

Māori landowners are flying to the United Nations in a last-ditch effort to stop changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The scheme forces polluters to offset their emissions by buying carbon credits.

Planting trees creates those credits, which can then be traded. It’s led to the creation of an industry of carbon farming which many Māori landowners rely on.

They say the Government’s proposals could jeopardise the local carbon credit industry, which is worth an estimated $16 billion to the Māori economy.

Among those flying out to the UN is Penetaui Klescovic (Te Aupōuri), who will be representing Te Aupōuri landowners in the Far North.

The iwi is heavily invested in the planting of pine trees to earn money from carbon credits.

“The majority of that land is what you call marginal land and if we can’t plant trees on there and realise that economic light then essentially, we’re going to be condemned to poverty because the Government is making those changes to the ETS,” he said. Continue reading

