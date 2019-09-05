  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Christchurch Cathedral restoration work to begin early next year

Thursday, September 5th, 2019

Work to stabilise the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral will begin in the first three months of next year and could take 18 months.

Christchurch Cathedral reinstatement Project senior project manager Tim Anthon said the work would prop up the walls of the historic Christchurch building to make it safe for restoration workers to go inside. Read more

