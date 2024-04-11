A historic church in the heart of Dunedin will become “a space for the whole city” once a $4 million upgrade project is completed.

Logic Group has been granted a consent from the Dunedin City Council to conduct maintenance work on St Paul’s Cathedral in the Octagon.

The cathedral was constructed more than 100 years ago and is listed as a category 1 historic place by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

The western end of the cathedral was significantly damaged in a fire in 2020 and much of the proposed work aims to fix it, along with making it more usable and accessible.

The work is part of a $4 million redevelopment project announced in 2021 but since delayed.

The Very Rev Dr Tony Curtis, dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, said it was great work could now get under way.

“It is extremely good news to have the resource consent through.

“We’re hoping to have the building consent for the work downstairs through towards the middle of the year and then we’ll gradually see the facilities continue to improve.” Otago Daily Times

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.