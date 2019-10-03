Population control isn’t the answer to climate crisis

“If we can get rid of enough people,” the El Paso terrorist wrote in his grotesque manifesto, “then our way of life can be more sustainable.”

His bigoted rampage left little doubt who he meant by “we” and “our way of life.”

The eco-fascism of the far-right couches its racist intent as concern for the environment, demonises women of color for “overpopulation” and stokes fears of an end to white racial “purity” and power.

It uses the current specter of looming ecological collapse to reawaken a genocidal impulse as old as the United States, wiping out those deemed unfit to survive.

Only a few people defend the most horrific expression of these beliefs.

Women’s fertility – environmental sustainability

But today, arguments for population control are reemerging in mainstream and even liberal discussions around limiting women’s fertility in the name of environmental sustainability.

This isn’t the first time women’s bodies have been treated as a means to a demographic end.

Recall such ugly initiatives, all mainstream in their day, to forcibly sterilize Black, Latina, and Indigenous women, to treat Puerto Rican women like lab rats in contraceptive trials to keep the island’s population down and to fund sterilization camps in India.

Reproductive justice

Invariably, even the most nefarious population control projects claim to serve some unassailable social good, like poverty reduction or peace.

After Hurricane Katrina, a Louisiana representative proposed paying people who receive state assistance $1,000 in exchange for being sterilized.

He explained the benefits of reducing the number of poor people, citing the likelihood of more frequent hurricanes and the need to conserve resources.

The reproductive justice movement then emerged to redefine these policies as human rights abuses.

But today, the monster of population control has been reanimated, and these gains are again under threat.

Fewer poor people

Most people now know better than to use the discredited term “population control.”

Neither will you hear mainstream voices talking about “black overpopulation.”

Listen, instead, for rights-based and social justice language that positions contraception and family planning as core strategies to reduce carbon emissions.

For instance, a USAID blog entry for World Population Day links family planning to protecting “people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership,” before going on to say that “by slowing rapid population growth, family planning can help to decrease the sheer number of poor people.”

Today’s mainstream population control advocates offer full-throated support for reproductive rights.

They point to a happy coincidence that women’s freedom to limit childbearing is also a key solution to climate change.

Win-win propositions are inherently appealing, but we should be skeptical of solutions that ask little of those who have caused the problem. Women around the world will tell you that access to healthcare, family planning, contraception and abortion remain critical unmet needs.

Fewer emissions, fewer children

True reproductive justice, as conceived by women who have long been targeted for population control, includes the option to choose how many children to have and raise them in a safe, healthy environment.

But those seeking to instrumentalize these basic rights as climate solutions segue too seamlessly and singularly to the emissions-cutting benefits of women bearing fewer children—not just any women, but the same poor Black and brown women who have always been blamed for “having too many babies.”

Whatever their political underpinnings, population-based approaches to climate change are steeped in three falsehoods. Continue reading

Yifat Susskind is the Executive Director of MADRE, an international women’s human rights organization that partners with community-based women’s groups worldwide facing war and disaster.

