New Zealand immigration exploitation gives companies a bad name

A training provider for international students who go on to become farm workers says immigration exploitation is giving good companies a bad name.

The Philippines’ ambassador to New Zealand, Jesus Domingo, plans to set up a Filipino labour office in Wellington this year or next.

He hoped there would be regulation of pastoral care to rein in the worst providers of accommodation for temporary workers, and said last month some immigrants were being fleeced. Continue reading

