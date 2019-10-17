Click to Pray: Vatican promotes smart rosary

The Vatican is promoting a “smart rosary” bracelet connected to a mobile app that’s activated by making the sign of the cross.

The device can be worn as a bracelet and is made of 10 consecutive black agate and hematite beads.

It also has a data-storing “smart cross”.

Taiwan-based tech company GadgTek Inc (GTI) developed the bluetooth and water-resistant rosary for the Click to Pray initiative Pope Francis launched in January for young people.

Synced to an app, the device tracks the user’s progress through the prayers and includes visual aids and audio reflections on the mysteries of the rosary.

The wearer can choose to pray the standard, contemplative or thematic rosary.

Themes include Laudato Si, migrants and refugees, vocations and young people.

In a press release the Holy See Press Office says:

“In a world of indifference and in the face of so many injustices, poverty, elementary rights denied, praying for peace in the world means reconciling ourselves in our daily relationships, with the poorest, with the stranger, with different cultures and spiritual and religious traditions, but also with our land, our forests, our rivers and oceans.

“Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, [it] serves as a technology-based pedagogy to teach the young how to pray the Rosary, how to pray it for peace, how to contemplate the Gospel.

“The rosary is a beautiful spiritual tradition for contemplating the Gospel with Mary, it is a simple and humble prayer.”

