NZ Schools block 2.2 billion attempts to access websites in 3 months

Monday, October 21st, 2019

Schools blocked an extraordinary 2.2 billion student attempts to access gaming and other banned websites in the last three months.

Network for Learning (N4L), which provides fast broadband to schools, says the number of student attempts to access blocked sites more than doubled from 1 billion in the June quarter to 2.2 billion in the three months to September. Read more

