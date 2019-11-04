  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Decision on school name change to follow after decision from Vatican

Monday, November 4th, 2019

Kavanagh College is named after the late Bishop John Kavanagh, who has been criticised for his handling of a predatory priest.

Pressure has been growing for a name change following revelations the late bishop sent Dunedin priest Father Magnus Murray to Australia for counselling instead of contacting the police Read more

ALSO
Read Kavanagh College removes name from blazer for next year

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,