Former principal appointed to St Peter’s College Gore board

A former principal of St Peter’s College has been elected the head of the board of the Gore school which will remained in statutory management.

Limited statutory manager Nicola Hornsey confirmed John Hogue was appointed to the St Peter’s College school board as one of the proprietor’s representatives by the school’s proprietor, the Dunedin Catholic Diocese.

Ms Hornsey said at the first school board meeting each year, the board elected a presiding member.

Nominations were called and former board chairman Ruth Mitchell nominated John Hogue.

No other nominations were received and Mr Hogue was duly elected. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.