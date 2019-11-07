Jimmy Carter says he is “at ease with death” two weeks after being hospitalised

Former US President Jimmy Carter said he was “at ease with death” while speaking in front of a crowd during a Sunday school service this weekend.

The lifelong Baptist appeared in church less than two weeks after being hospitalized for fracturing his pelvis in a fall.

The 95-year-old was teaching Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, centered around the concept of life after death in the Christian faith.

As documented in the church’s Facebook Live video, he explained that as a child and later while in the Navy, he didn’t completely believe in the concept, but it was brought to his “full awareness” as an adult. Read more

