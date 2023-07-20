Mourners get a big shock at funeral

The loved ones of a Brazilian man were taken aback after reading online that he had died. He had not told anyone he was ill. In the comments section, individuals expressed their condolences and inquired about the circumstances of his death. However, no explanation was provided; instead, his funeral service details were shared on his Facebook account.

During the funeral, the attendees were shocked when the man they thought was dead started talking and telling stories about his life. Some even cried, thinking it was a message he had recorded before he died. Then the altar doors were opened, and he appeared before them. He explained that he had organised this event to see who would attend his funeral.

News category: Odd Spot.