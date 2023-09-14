Jeffrey Long a Kentucky oncologist who studied nearly 5,000 near-death experience cases over the last 37 years claims that he has come to believe that “there’s certainly an afterlife”.

He used to believe that people were either alive or dead until he heard an incredible story from a cardiologist about a patient who had passed away and returned to life. This sparked Long’s curiosity about near-death experiences (NDEs), and he was so intrigued by them that he founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation.

Since then, he has amassed and analysed thousands of NDEs. Long’s findings suggest that there is indeed life after death.

News category: Odd Spot.