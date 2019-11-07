Sikh temple to pay $100k for breaching employment laws

Harpreet and Jaswinder Singh were employed by Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Papatoetoe, Auckland, from October 2017 to May last year.

But for half a year’s work, Harpreet Singh was paid only $2000 in cash and Jaswinder Singh $1000.

So the pair took the temple to the Employment Relations Authority earlier this year.

