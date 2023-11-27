When newcomers to Mary’s Closet first arrive, they’re often surprised. That’s because the space — which houses clothing, baby items, household products and more for families in need — feels more like a little shop than a typical social services facility.

“We really, really wanted it to feel like a fun little boutique, like a place where you can have some dignity in picking out the things that you want,” Tanya Singh, who began the ministry, told The Pillar.

Mary’s Closet is an outreach of St Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Serving mostly single mothers, some of whom lack housing, it first opened its doors in February 2022.

The idea was a response to the need in the St Petronille community.

Read More

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.