Greek government drops plans to criminalise blasphemy

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

Greece’s conservative government says it’s scrapping plans to criminalize blasphemy.

Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras said Tuesday that the proposal has been removed from draft legislation that’s being debated in Parliament. It would have made blasphemy punishable by up to two years in prison.

The proposal had been widely criticized. Continue reading

