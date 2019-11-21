Jesus would not have got a UK visa says Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says Jesus would not have got a UK visa under the points-based system being proposed by the government.

“Our founder Jesus Christ was of course not white, middle class and British – he certainly wouldn’t have got a visa – unless we’re particularly short of carpenters,” Welby told the CBI conference in London.

There would have to be a “shortage of carpenters” in Britain for Jesus to be granted entry, Welby said.

The Archbishop was talking as part in a discussion on social inequality chaired by the BBC Business Editor Faisal Islam who shared a clip on his Twitter feed.

Source: The Mirror

