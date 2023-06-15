Archbishop of Canterbury upbraids Ugandan confreres for backing anti-gay law

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby, has strongly criticised his fellow Anglican bishops in Uganda for supporting the East African country’s new law that makes homosexual acts illegal and subject to punishment even up to the death penalty.

“This is not about imposing Western values on our Ugandan Anglican sisters and brothers,” said Welby, who is the ex-officio leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

“It is about reminding them of the commitments we have made as Anglicans to treat every person with the care and respect they deserve as children of God,” the 67-year-old archbishop said in a statement released on June 9

Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, primate of the Anglican Church of Uganda, has been a vocal supporter of the new law, which came into effect on May 29.

News category: News Shorts, World.