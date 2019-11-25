Royal donation for cathedral reinstatement

His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales has accepted a request to be royal patron of the Christ Church cathedral reinstatement, but the size of his cash donation remains under wraps for now.

Charles, who spent the day meeting and greeting locals with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has made a “substantial” donation to the damaged Christ Church Cathedral.

He drew a laugh, saying: “Hopefully I’ll be alive when it’s completed.”

Bishop Peter Carrell said they were “thrilled” at the “substantial donation” and the royal patronage would boost the multimillion-dollar project. Continue reading

