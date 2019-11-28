Four new appointments to Pontifical Council for Culture, all women

Pope Francis has made four new appointments to the Pontifical Council for Culture. All are women.

Sr Dominica Dipio, MSMMC, professor of literature at the Makerere University of Kampala,

Uganda; Sr Mariella Mascitelli, PDDM, an architect specialising in architecture and art for the liturgy, Italy;

Maud de Beauchesne-Cassanet, head of the Department of Religious Art of the Bishops’ Conference of France, and

Sr Pat Murray Secretary of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG).

The Pontifical Council for Culture traces its origins back to the Second Vatican Council. It was established as part of the Church’s response to the need to continually engage with the cultures of the world.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravesi is President of the Pontifical Council for Culture and of the Pontifical Commission of Sacred Archaeology.

The Council relies on consultors to provide specialist knowledge in the field of culture or in dialogue with non-believers. They assist the Council by their research and the information and opinions they provide.

