A history of Popemobiles

Monday, December 16th, 2019

Popemobile” is not an official term, but it came into vogue in the 1970s with the creation of a series of white all-terrain vehicles with bubble tops.

Through the years, dozens of vehicles have been specially tailored by carmakers like Cadillac, Mercedes and Jeep for the needs of the pontiff. Read more

