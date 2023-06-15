Theft of 5 mobility vans leaves Christchurch charity distraught

Chevani Shannon likes to get out and about with help from the Chris Ruth Centre Charitable trust, but that’s only made possible because of modified vans that can also transport her wheelchair.

Centre Chief Executive Marilyn Paston says there’s a huge variety of things they do.

“We rely on our vans to get our people there,” she said.

But earlier this week, two of the centre’s mobility vehicles were stolen in Christchurch.

“Why would people want to steal a disability van? Do they not realise the impact that it’s having on the people who actually need them?” Paston said.

The organisation supports people with complex physical and intellectual needs to get out into the community.

