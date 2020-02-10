Pope’s exhortation on Amazon synod to come this week

Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation on the Amazon region will be published on 12 February, the Vatican has announced.

The document, which follows October’s Synod of Bishops on the Amazon, is highly anticipated for how the pope will respond to the recommendation to allow the ordination of married men to the priesthood for ministry in the region.

The synod’s final document had also called for women to be considered for diaconal ordination and contained strong appeals on environmental issues and the rights of indigenous peoples, which Francis’ letter is also expected to address. Read more

