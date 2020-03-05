Togo puts archbishop under house arrest

An archbishop has been placed under house arrest in Togo after calling for nationwide protests of the country’s Feb. 22 presidential election.

Archbishop Philippe Fanoko Kpodzro, the retired archbishop of Lomé, called the re-election of Faure Gnassingbé a “fabricated lie,” claiming opposition candidate Agbéyomé Kodjo is the legitimate winner of the poll. Read more

