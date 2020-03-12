  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Coronavirus: Pope tells priests to meet infected patients as he avoids crowds

Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Pope Francis has encouraged priests to go out and ‘meet the coronavirus sick’ as he avoids crowds amid an outbreak that has killed more than 4,000 people.

The 83-year-old pontiff has come down with a cold and cancelled appearances at the Vatican to avoid interacting with worshippers during the crisis.

His message came after a priest in Washington, DC, tested positive for Covid-19, forcing hundreds of faithful to self-quarantine as a precaution. Read more

