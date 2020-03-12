Dublin cancels St Patrick’s parade

Dublin’s iconic St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Authorities had initially insisted that the festivities – which mark St Patrick bringing Christianity to Ireland in 432 – would go ahead, but bowed to pressure from doctors and announced the cancellation.

A new Cabinet subcommittee on COVID-19 made the decision following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team. More than 500,000 people had been expected to travel to the Irish capital for St Patrick’s Day parades and festivals. Read more

