Pope Francis approves new ‘Mass in Time of Pandemic’

A new ‘Mass in Time of Pandemic’ and a special intention to be used during this year’s Good Friday liturgy have been approved by Pope Francis.

Francis approved the two new liturgical texts for use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, wrote the decree accompanying the texts for the Mass.

Sarah said the Mass “In Time of Pandemic” prayers can be used for any Mass during the pandemic except the following:

Ash Wednesday

Lent

Holy Week

the Easter octave

the Easter season

All Souls’ Day

solemnities

Sundays in Advent.

“In these days, during which the whole world has been gravely stricken by the Covid-19 virus, many requests have come to this dicastery to be able to celebrate a specific Mass to implore God to bring an end to this pandemic,” Sarah wrote.

The Congregation has sent the texts to the world’s bishops.

They have also been published on the Congregation’s website.

The texts have been issued in Latin as well as several other languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish, French and German.

The decrees are effective immediately.

