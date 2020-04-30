Pacific tourism industry wiped out by Covid-19

The decimation of the Pacific’s tourism industry by Covid-19 could plunge thousands of people into poverty, according to a new assessment by the International Labour Organisation.

Thousands of jobs in countries like Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are dependent on visitor numbers, which have fallen to zero.

Thousands of jobs have already been lost, with resorts and hotels closing in Fiji, the Cook Islands and Samoa, countries where tourism makes up more than half the economy. Read more

