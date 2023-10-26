NZ urged to make it easier for people moving from low-lying Pacific Islands

New Zealand is being urged to create immigration pathways for people in low-lying Pacific nations – such as Tuvalu and Kiribati – who are leaving their countries because of the increasing effects of climate change.

As a number of islands in the Pacific region face ongoing effects of the climate crisis, residents are struggling to find a way to set up new lives in neighbouring countries, like New Zealand, because there is no formal migration policy for climate-related reasons.

University of Auckland Dr Olivia Yates has been actively working for the oceanic communities to change the future of those migrants. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.