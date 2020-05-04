An ode to supermarket workers

Latest News
- New CEO for Catholic Education Office
- “Take-out” communion is “insane”
- Pope’s charity helps transgender prostitutes
- Dementia patients can be euthanaised legally now
- Nazi Germany bishops criticised by their successors
- Germany’s churches open but with restrictions
- Contact your diocese’s education office if attendance dues an issue
- All students and staff at Marist College asked to get tested
- Vatican confirms ‘individual measures’ taken against staff in financial investigation
- Pacific church leaders turn social media to stay connected
- Cardinal Pell’s release stokes concerns about Australia’s plenary council
- Priest pens ode to supermarket workers
- Pope calls autistic teen who ‘corrected’ him on Sign of Peace
- Cambodia’s government accused of rights violations under pandemic cover
News category: New Zealand.