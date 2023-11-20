Protein Desperately Needed With “Dramatic” Increase In Demand At Wellington City Mission

A dramatic increase in demand at the Wellington City Mission is driving a plea to help bridge the gap to supply nutritious protein.

Social Supermarket General Manager Jeremy Neeve said they see roughly 130 clients through the door a week, however that’s on the rise and numbers are growing every week.

“We know the cost of groceries generally is going up, we see that reflecting in the number of people coming to us for assistance. The increase we’re noticing is quite dramatic,” he says.

They’re even building a new office and accommodation building which will house a replacement social supermarket to cope with the extra volume. Read more

