  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Dunedin bishop taking time away from diocese for renewal

Monday, May 11th, 2020

Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley is taking some time away from his diocese for personal and spiritual renewal.

In a letter dated May 3 and addressed to his “dear brothers and sisters in Christ”, Bishop Dooley said that he was looking forward to returning after his time away “with new energy and focus”. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,