Four Dunedin diocese priests farewelled in a few weeks

In about the same time span as three new priests were ordained for Dunedin diocese, four priests of the diocese have died within weeks of each other.

The first was Fr Tom Keyes (94 ) on May 10. His death was followed by that of Fr Vincent Smith (91) on June 9. Both priests died in Invercargill where they had mainly served. Then, on July 1, Fr Mervyn Hanifin (76) died in Dunedin, and Fr Michael Hill, IC, (92) died on July 6, also in Dunedin.

The contribution of Fr Keyes to Catholic life in the south was covered in NZ Catholic (June 9). Read more

