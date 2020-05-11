Singapore deploys robot ‘dog’ to encourage social distancing

Singapore is trying a new way to get its residents to stay away from each other.

On Friday, the government announced it would start deploying Spot, Boston Dynamics’ famous yellow and black canine robot, at one local park.

The four-legged robot “dog” will patrol the area starting this weekend and broadcast a pre-recorded message to visitors to remind them of the importance of social distancing, authorities said.

The device will also be equipped with cameras that will scan the surroundings and help officials estimate the number of people gathering in parks, they said. Read more

