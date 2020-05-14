‘Nanny State’: Tamaki vows to hold Sunday service

Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki has criticised the decision by the Government to continue the ban on large gatherings and has vowed to hold a service at his South Auckland base this Sunday.

In a statement to media, Tamaki slammed the decision to restrict gathering to a maximum of 10 people as “Nanny-State” and said that our politicians were acting as “overly controlling parents”. Read more

