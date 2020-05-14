  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
‘Nanny State’: Tamaki vows to hold Sunday service

Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki has criticised the decision by the Government to continue the ban on large gatherings and has vowed to hold a service at his South Auckland base this Sunday.

In a statement to media, Tamaki slammed the decision to restrict gathering to a maximum of 10 people as “Nanny-State” and said that our politicians were acting as “overly controlling parents”. Read more

