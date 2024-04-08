Covenant signed with Kamloops First Nation

Almost three years ago, reports of underground anomalies near a former Kamloops residential school caused a firestorm of media mistruths about mass graves, which became a focus of Pope Francis’ visit to Canada in 2022.

Now, the Catholic Church and the Kamloops First Nation are to acknowledge historical and recent painful experiences and continue “walking together” by holding an Easter Sunday reconciliation service.

The Diocese of Kamloops, the Archdiocese of Vancouver and the Kamloops Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation were to hold a March 31 service in Kamloops to address their shared history and to place the events of the past three years in a mutually agreed-upon context.

