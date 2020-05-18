  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Modern twist to traditional site blessing for Christ Church

Monday, May 18th, 2020

It was a poignant moment for the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project to be able to bless workers and the Cathedral site ahead of its first physical work.

Due to COVID-19, the country is still under physical distancing restrictions, so only a few people were permitted on the site.

In a first for the project team live streaming was required so that the moment could be shared more widely. Read more

