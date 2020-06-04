Arrests in Ivory Coast after girl dies following an exorcism

Five people, including the leader of a self-styled Catholic prayer group, have been arrested in the West African country of Ivory Coast after a 16-year-old girl died during an exorcism.

The accused were brought before the public prosecutor’s office on May 28 on charges of “intentional assault and battery” related to the May 18th death of Grace Alexandra Yao in San Pedro, Ivory Coast’s second largest city.

The teen had been beaten with rosary beads, sticks, pestles and various other objects the night before her death during a prayer for deliverance. Read More

